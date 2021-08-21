Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Work remotely in Fort Worth — these positions are open now

Tarrant County Today
 7 days ago

(Fort Worth, TX) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ Pfs investments

📍 Arlington, TX

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

URGENT!! Customer Service reps needed IMMEDIATELY! Everyone with customer service experience is encouraged to apply! ​ Our office is looking for 3 immediate work from home/zoom appointment income ...

2. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $140k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Remote Customer Service Associate - Lewisville, TX - $1000 Sign On

🏛️ Mr. Cooper Group

📍 Lewisville, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote - Customer Service Representative - Lewisville, TX area only - $1000 Sign-On Bonus REMOTE candidates must reside within 60 miles of Lewisville, TX Who are we? We're here to keep the dream of ...

6. Inbound Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Qualfon

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualfon is actively hiring customer service professionals to work from home fielding inbound calls from our customers. Remote opportunities may be available. Our Mission: Qualfon is on a mission to ...

7. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only

🏛️ OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time And Part-time (minimum 30 Hours Preferred) Compensation $14/hour. This exciting work-from-home job is a direct-hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC that includes paid, virtual training

8. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Dallas, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

9. Experienced B2B Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fort Worth, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

