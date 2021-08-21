Cancel
Indian Wells, AZ

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Indian Wells

Indian Wells News Alert
Indian Wells News Alert
 7 days ago

(INDIAN WELLS, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Indian Wells companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Indian Wells:


1. Full-time Emergency Medicine Physician - Locums - Polacca, AZ - $175/hr

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Keams Canyon, AZ

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for an Emergency Medicine physician need in ArizonaThe ideal candidate has an active state ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Holbrook)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Holbrook, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $13.00 - $13.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

4. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Indian Wells, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

