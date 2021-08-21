Work remotely in Sebring — these positions are open now

(Sebring, FL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Entry Level Insurance Sales - Remote Positions Available

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 15

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Highlands complete auto

📍 Sebring, FL

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Highlands complete auto 9545 US HWY 27 S Sebring, FL 33876 Remote work allowed: No Pay $47,000.00 - $65,000.00+ per year ASE Master Tech sign on bonus $1000.00 ASE Tech with 4 certifications sign on ...

5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Wauchula, FL

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

6. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Bowling Green, FL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

7. Insurance Agent - WORK FROM HOME & BE YOUR OWN BOSS - FREE TRAINING

🏛️ Family First Life - Cascades

📍 Fort Meade, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you tired of watching people work half as hard as you and them making more money than you? Are you being trained by someone who hasn't sold anything in 5-10 years? Are you being told that the ...