Santa Nella, CA

These Santa Nella companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Santa Nella Digest
Santa Nella Digest
 7 days ago

(Santa Nella, CA) These companies are hiring Santa Nella residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYtCYrr00

1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Client Service Coordinator- Entry Level Operations Management

🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aveanna Healthcare is growing!! We are seeking a Client Services Coordinator (CSC) to join our Modesto team. This person will be primarily responsible for recruitment, hiring, staffing, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service No Experience Needed! $750-$860

🏛️ T.O.P Marketing Group

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $860 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The TOP Group is seeking motivated individuals to join our Customer Service Team. No experience is required. We offer free training. As a c/s team rep, you will interact with customers, engage and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Turlock, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + Recent Grads

🏛️ Sysco - Central California

📍 Gustine, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Up To $100,000/Year + Recent Grads Welcome! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 Gustine, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in CA

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Modesto, CA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella Digest

Santa Nella, CA
With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

