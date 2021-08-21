Job alert: These Seligman jobs are accepting applications

(SELIGMAN, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Seligman companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seligman:

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Williams)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Williams, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ash Fork, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ Under Canvas

📍 Williams, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*FREE HOUSING If you love the outdoors and take pride in creating memorable first impressions, keep reading! As a Housekeeper, you play an important role in creating a memorable first impression for ...

4. Front Desk Guest Service Agent - $14/hr.

🏛️ Xanterra Travel Collection

📍 Williams, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview This is a Full Time Year Round position working at The Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams, AZ. The Front Desk Guest Service Agent is responsible for establishing and providing excellent ...