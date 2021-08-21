Cancel
Oshkosh, WI

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Oshkosh Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Oshkosh, WI) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Human Resources Assistant

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Neenah, WI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Totalmed is looking for multiple HR Assistants to add to our team on a contract basis. Job details as follows: Human Resources Assistant/Coordinator Location - Neenah, Wisconsin. (Occasional remote ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Oshkosh, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Oshkosh, WI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Oshkosh, WI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Rep (Work from home) WI

🏛️ MRI

📍 Oshkosh, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**THIS IS A FULL TIME / WORK FROM HOME JOB** **DENTAL EXPERIENCE IS A PLUS & MUCH DESIRED** **MUST HAVE CALL CENTER OR HIGH VOLUME TELEPHONE EXPERIENCE** **$18.00 PER HOUR (ENGLISH) or $18.50 PER HOUR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Oshkosh, WI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Oshkosh, WI
