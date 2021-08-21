Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devils Lake, ND

Job alert: These Devils Lake jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Devils Lake Digest
Devils Lake Digest
 7 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Devils Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYtCVDg00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,851 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,851 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Service Manager

🏛️ Applebee's Devils Lake 7746

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fun. Flexibility. Growth. Are you looking for a fun and exciting environment, flexible work schedule, or an opportunity for growth? Blending all of these together is the difference between a good job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Server

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Server $14-18/hr DESCRIPTION: Did you know Being a restaurant server is one of the best paying jobs out there? Easily make $15 - $30 once you take tips into account. Work a few hours when ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time and On Call Maintenance Technician

🏛️ I.F. LaFleur & Son, Inc

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a part time and on call maintenance tech to join our team! * Plumbing knowledge to address leaks, clogs or other drainage problems * Carpentry ability to handle basic repairs

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Samson Electric LTD

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician needed for our new shop in Devils Lake! What we offer: Overtime available Top wages Health, life, dental, vision insurance IRA match and much more. End of year bonus Join a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. ND-Surgical Technologist - $35.03 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital in Devils Lake, ND is seeking an individual to work in the OR Department with a team of surgical technologists. We are in a Critical Access Hospital and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,613 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
29
Followers
226
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Paid Holidays#Rn Med Surg#The In Home Services#Samson Electric Ltd#Nd Surgical#The Or Department#Ase#K Yearly#Pto Short
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy