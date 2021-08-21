Job alert: These Devils Lake jobs are accepting applications

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Devils Lake.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Devils Lake:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,851 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,851 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

2. Service Manager

🏛️ Applebee's Devils Lake 7746

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fun. Flexibility. Growth. Are you looking for a fun and exciting environment, flexible work schedule, or an opportunity for growth? Blending all of these together is the difference between a good job ...

3. Restaurant Server

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Server $14-18/hr DESCRIPTION: Did you know Being a restaurant server is one of the best paying jobs out there? Easily make $15 - $30 once you take tips into account. Work a few hours when ...

4. Field In-Home Solutions Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

5. Part Time and On Call Maintenance Technician

🏛️ I.F. LaFleur & Son, Inc

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are searching for a part time and on call maintenance tech to join our team! * Plumbing knowledge to address leaks, clogs or other drainage problems * Carpentry ability to handle basic repairs

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Samson Electric LTD

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Electrician needed for our new shop in Devils Lake! What we offer: Overtime available Top wages Health, life, dental, vision insurance IRA match and much more. End of year bonus Join a ...

8. ND-Surgical Technologist - $35.03 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital in Devils Lake, ND is seeking an individual to work in the OR Department with a team of surgical technologists. We are in a Critical Access Hospital and ...

9. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,613 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Devils Lake, ND

💰 $1,613 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP