Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo Dam, NM

Get hired! Job openings in and around Navajo Dam

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
Navajo Dam Updates
 7 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Navajo Dam.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Navajo Dam:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYtCRgm00

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $4,621/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $4,621 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $4,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for anInterimCenter Nurse Executive (CNE)for an opportunity inBloomfield, NM.The position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Aztec)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Aztec, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Repair Specialist

🏛️ The Holistic HR LLC

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Repair Specialist, which we hire year-round and seasonally, performs vehicle glass repairs whenever a glass replacement is not required. Our paid, formal training program teaches everything ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Material Handler Associate - Durango - Day Shift

🏛️ My Goodwill

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Goodwill's Material Handlers are an integral part of our production team!! Material Handlers keep our production moving by using electric forklifts and/or pallet jacks to stage portions of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Donation Services Associate - Durango

🏛️ My Goodwill

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

G et a great workout while serving your Community!! Are you someone who can't sit down? Do you want to earn money while giving back to the Community you live in? Do you enjoy being out in our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shop Diesel Technician

🏛️ HONNEN EQUIPMENT CO OF UTAH ID

📍 Durango, CO

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Position Summary: Performs advanced diagnostics, service repairs, rebuilding jobs and maintenance work on customer and/or dealer owned equipment.Completes daily tasks at company shops in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Residential Property Manager

🏛️ Country Club Villas HOA

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $43,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COUNTRY CLUB VILLAS HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION JOB DESCRIPTION: RESIDENT MANAGER BASIC FUNCTION: The Resident Manager is responsible for the general and active management of Country Club Villas. To ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,423 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Farmington, NM

💰 $3,423 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Farmington, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam, NM
28
Followers
174
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo Dam, NM
City
Navajo, NM
City
Farmington, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Full Time Job Description#Center Nurse Executive#Cne#Interim Long Term Care#Inbloomfield#Nm The#Aztec#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Goodwill Durango#Community#Shop Diesel Technician#Vivian#Icu Intensive Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy