Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Start immediately with these jobs in Beresford

Posted by 
Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 7 days ago

(Beresford, SD) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Beresford are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtCMWN00

1. Security Officer Multi-Shift

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security Officer Multi-Shift *Entry level! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Sioux Falls, SD

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $12 - $22/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Grocery Clerk

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
17
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Sd#Prudential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy