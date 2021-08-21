Cancel
Fort Bragg, CA

Ready for a change? These Fort Bragg jobs are accepting applications

Fort Bragg Digest
 7 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fort Bragg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fort Bragg:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Bragg, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 ...

2. CT Technologist | CAT | RAD (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $62 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

3. Senior Diesel Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Solid Waste of Willits

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Solid Wastes of Willits (SWOW) is a locally based leading waste management and recycling solution company. We are working to provide the communities we serve with leading urban recycling diversion ...

4. CDL Class A or B Driver

🏛️ Solid Waste of Willits

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently, we are offering both relocation and signing bonuses to join our team located in Northern California! Apply today! We are actively hiring new drivers for various routes and operating ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Dee Thomson

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PART-TIME CAREGIVER POSITION available for my sweet elderly mom located in Fort Bragg. Includes minimal food prep, companionship activities, personal care, some hsehld chores, etc. Refs req'd. $15/hr

6. Security Officer - Hospital

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview At Allied Universal® , we continue to build an inclusive, Be Phenomenal® culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates a diverse workplace. It fuels our innovation and connects us ...

7. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential Property surveys in Mendocino, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must have reliable ...

8. Dental Assistant

🏛️ North coast dentistry

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DENTAL ASSISTANT: Are you looking for an enjoyable position where you will be well trained and highly compensated? If so, we are the practice for you. Appreciative doctor, fun team, and modern ...

9. Mobile Medical Examiner - Mendocino County

🏛️ APPS - Paramedical

📍 Mendocino, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPS Paramedical is the nation's largest and most technologically advanced health information provider. Our network of health professionals conducts physical examinations, testing, and personal ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,402 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fort Bragg, CA

💰 $3,402 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Fort Bragg, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

