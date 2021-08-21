Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

These Las Cruces companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 7 days ago

(Las Cruces, NM) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Las Cruces companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtCIzT00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $2,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Accountant

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a strong background in Accounting or bookkeeping? Are you interested in facilitating the financial growth of a company? Manpower has immediate openings for an Accounting Clerk/Bookkeeper ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
117
Followers
185
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Cdl A Dedicated Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Tech to Expand CDL, Diesel Maintenance and More Programs

Atlanta Technical College (ATC) President, Dr. Victoria Seals and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke at the college’s first-ever legislative showcase event to celebrate ATC’s Center for Transportation and Logistics. The new center will train students in highly needed trades to become diesel mechanics, supply chain specialists, warehouse managers and commercial truck drivers. While Atlanta Tech already offers all of these […]
ishn.com

How to understand the complex intricacies of HazCom training

On OSHA’s Top 10 list of the most frequently cited standards in fiscal year 2020, Hazard Communication (HazCom) took the no. 2 spot, as it has for the last eight years. Although the HazCom standard has numerous requirements, training violations are among the most common for employers. These violations occur...
Public Safetysantanvalley.com

EPCOR USA Telephone Service Vendor Impacted by Ransomware

The third-party vendor that provides and operates EPCOR USA's (EPCOR USA) customer telephone system has reported a ransomware attack. While there is no indication to date that customer data has been compromised, customer phone services are operating below normal capacity and bill payment by phone is currently unavailable. What happened.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

These Atlanta companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Atlanta are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression; 2. Client Service Associate (Entry Level) (J11516:GA); 3. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote); 5. Customer

Comments / 0

Community Policy