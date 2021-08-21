These Las Cruces companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Las Cruces, NM) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Las Cruces companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $2,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

3. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight

🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...

4. Accountant

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a strong background in Accounting or bookkeeping? Are you interested in facilitating the financial growth of a company? Manpower has immediate openings for an Accounting Clerk/Bookkeeper ...

5. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Las Cruces, NM

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA