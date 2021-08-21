These Las Cruces companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Las Cruces, NM) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Las Cruces companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2850/wk)
🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $2,850 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...
3. Regional CDL A Truck Driver Wanted - No Touch Freight
🏛️ Mesilla Valley Transportation
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $1,730 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Wanted No Touch Freight Immediately Hiring Class-A CDL Truck Drivers for our Regional Lanes! Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) is looking for truck drivers that are ...
4. Accountant
🏛️ Manpower
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Do you have a strong background in Accounting or bookkeeping? Are you interested in facilitating the financial growth of a company? Manpower has immediate openings for an Accounting Clerk/Bookkeeper ...
5. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!
🏛️ USXpress
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day
6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Las Cruces, NM
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
Comments / 0