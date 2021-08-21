Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Moab

(MOAB, UT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Moab.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moab:

1. Truck Drivers - CDL A - $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

2. Physical Therapy Tech (Entry-Level)

🏛️ Mountain Land Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapy Tech (Entry-Level) Mountain Land Physical Therapy is seeking an entry-level Tech to help our Moab Physical Therapists provide excellence patient care. This is a great opportunity to ...

3. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $16.00 - $16.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time job ...

5. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

6. CNA's, HHA's, and Caregivers-Flexible scheduling! Choose your shifts!

🏛️ Homewatch Caregivers of Utah

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Homewatch Caregivers is looking for caring people to work with seniors and disabled individuals in your community! We offer the following benefits for the amazing people who work with us: * Very ...

7. Resort Housekeeper

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resort Housekeeper Slickrock RV Resort & Campground (SRK) If you like to clean, join our team! We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ensure ...

8. Spa Receptionist/Attendant

🏛️ Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a Noble House Resort

📍 Gateway, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Familiar with resort spa packages, promotions, prices and rates Perform opening and/or closing procedures, schedule guest appointments Greet guests, verify medical releases from guests with ...

9. Elementary Teacher

🏛️ Moab Charter School

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Moab Charter School is seeking classroom teachers beginning August 2021. If you are an adventurous person who loves curriculum integration and collaboration, then Moab Charter School is the place for ...

10. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Moab, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...