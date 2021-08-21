Cancel
Datil, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Datil

Datil News Beat
 7 days ago

(DATIL, NM) Companies in Datil are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Datil:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtCFLI00

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

5. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

6. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Datil, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

