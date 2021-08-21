Hiring now! Jobs in Prairie Du Chien with an immediate start

(Prairie Du Chien, WI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Prairie Du Chien are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Travel Registered Nurse - All Expenses Paid

🏛️ GardaWorld Federal Services

📍 Bloomington, WI

💰 $5,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an IMMEDIATE Registered Nurse (RN) position in Jackson, Mississippi, to provide care to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. We are seeking personnel who are able to deploy within ...

2. 2nd Shift Assembly

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 New Albin, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in La Crosse, WI Salary: $17.50 Express Employment is working hand-in-hand with LB White to offer several opportunities for qualified individuals looking for immediate work! These are light ...

3. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Urgently hiring! Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and ...

4. Production Worker-Immediate Openings!

🏛️ Volt

📍 Prairie Du Chien, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Build your future with Volt! **No Experience Necessary!**Earn Up to $15.50/hr!**Weekly Pay**Benefits**Full Time +OT** Volt is immediately hiring Production Workers to join our team at 3M in Prairie ...