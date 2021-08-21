Cancel
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Monroe Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Monroe, LA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYtCDZq00

1. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Resourcing is looking for a Customer Service Rep. This is NOT a remote position In this position you must Provide excellent customer service by answering phones, processing service work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Call Center/Operator

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Rep/Operator Advantage Resourcing is looking for Experienced Call Center Operators. This is NOT a work from home position 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available but if you are flexible to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Associate WORK FROM HOME and THRIVE!!

🏛️ The Toyer Agency

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $192,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these times have you seen your income go down? Are you concern with increasing spikes and whether or not your ability to work will continue? If you are looking for a different industry, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Insurance Consultant

🏛️ Leidecker Agency - Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for highly motivated and energized team members with the ability to work from home or virtually. The position allows you to serve families in your area, and beyond while making a great income

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

