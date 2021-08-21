Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Monroe, LA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Resourcing is looking for a Customer Service Rep. This is NOT a remote position In this position you must Provide excellent customer service by answering phones, processing service work ...

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. Call Center/Operator

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Rep/Operator Advantage Resourcing is looking for Experienced Call Center Operators. This is NOT a work from home position 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available but if you are flexible to work ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Sales Associate WORK FROM HOME and THRIVE!!

🏛️ The Toyer Agency

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $192,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these times have you seen your income go down? Are you concern with increasing spikes and whether or not your ability to work will continue? If you are looking for a different industry, the ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Licensed Insurance Consultant

🏛️ Leidecker Agency - Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for highly motivated and energized team members with the ability to work from home or virtually. The position allows you to serve families in your area, and beyond while making a great income

8. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...