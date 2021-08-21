Cancel
Webster, SD

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Webster

Webster Updates
 7 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Webster.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Webster:


1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Webster)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Aggregate Driver Gcc Of America Your Boss Is Going to Miss You GCC of America is hiring

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aggregate Driver Gcc Of America - GCC of America Aggregate Driver - GCC of America Aggregate Driver FULL-TIME $16.29/hr -Operates long-haul truck and trailer equipment for bulk product transportation ...

3. SD - OT - Clark/Groton $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Split between two facilities.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

4. SD - Speech Language Pathologist - Groton- $47.77/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**INCREASED RATE!!

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is accepted.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech Therapist

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Speech Language Pathologist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Groton, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Speech ...

7. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fri...

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!!SOB!!Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Marvin, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Webster Updates

ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

