Work remotely in Rochelle — these positions are open now
(Rochelle, IL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits
🏛️ Taylored Legacy
📍 Dekalb, IL
💰 $175,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...
2. Recruiter
🏛️ CyberCoders
📍 Rockford, IL
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Recruiter If you are a Recruiter with experience, please read on! Location: Chicago or Rockford, IL Salary: $70,000 - $80,000 DOE Full time - Direct Hire --Position is currently working remotely
3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote
🏛️ Colonial Penn
📍 Rockford, IL
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...
4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Rochelle, IL
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Rochelle, IL
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
6. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Rockford, IL
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Rockford, IL
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
