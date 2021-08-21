Cancel
Ballinger, TX

These Ballinger companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Ballinger Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Ballinger, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Ballinger companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Data Entry Operator II

🏛️ Goodwill Industries

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SEE IF YOU ARE THE RIGHT CANDIDATE TO GO FROM A TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT TO A CAREER WITH A STATE AGENCY * This is a temporary assignment at The Office of Attorney General in the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Skilled Carpenter

🏛️ Weil Construcion

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great opportunity for a qualified general carpenter (2+ years experience) with a broad knowledge and experience of typical commercial carpentry work from framing thru finish work. This includes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

