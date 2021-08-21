These Ballinger companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Ballinger, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Ballinger companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Data Entry Operator II
🏛️ Goodwill Industries
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
* GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SEE IF YOU ARE THE RIGHT CANDIDATE TO GO FROM A TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT TO A CAREER WITH A STATE AGENCY * This is a temporary assignment at The Office of Attorney General in the ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
6. Skilled Carpenter
🏛️ Weil Construcion
📍 San Angelo, TX
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Great opportunity for a qualified general carpenter (2+ years experience) with a broad knowledge and experience of typical commercial carpentry work from framing thru finish work. This includes ...
