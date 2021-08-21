Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Keene require no experience

(Keene, NH) These companies are hiring Keene residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Wilton, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBO6 Nashua, NH (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBO6 - Nashua - 10 State Street, Nashua, NH ...

2. Machine Operator

🏛️ Vicor Corporation

📍 Charlestown, NH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vicor Modular Solutions for Your Power System Charlestown, NH Location Now Hiring!! Machine Operators 1st And 2nd Shift Available No Experience necessary $17.00/HR + Shift differential as applicable ...

3. Lube Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ Valvoline Instant Oil Change

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geared for the Driven Interested in a rewarding career with great pay, outstanding benefits and the opportunity to grow? Henley Enterprises Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Brattleboro, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

6. Bilingual Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Commercial Building and Material Company

📍 Fitzwilliam, NH

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an experience Bilingual Administrative Assistant to support multi-departments. Ideal candidate must be excellent with numbers, have solid hands on experience in excel, data entry and ...