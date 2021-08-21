Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Keene require no experience
(Keene, NH) These companies are hiring Keene residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Wilton, NH
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DBO6 Nashua, NH (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBO6 - Nashua - 10 State Street, Nashua, NH ...
2. Machine Operator
🏛️ Vicor Corporation
📍 Charlestown, NH
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Vicor Modular Solutions for Your Power System Charlestown, NH Location Now Hiring!! Machine Operators 1st And 2nd Shift Available No Experience necessary $17.00/HR + Shift differential as applicable ...
3. Lube Technician - Entry Level
🏛️ Valvoline Instant Oil Change
📍 Keene, NH
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Geared for the Driven Interested in a rewarding career with great pay, outstanding benefits and the opportunity to grow? Henley Enterprises Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ...
4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Keene, NH
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Brattleboro, VT
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
6. Bilingual Administrative Assistant
🏛️ Commercial Building and Material Company
📍 Fitzwilliam, NH
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking an experience Bilingual Administrative Assistant to support multi-departments. Ideal candidate must be excellent with numbers, have solid hands on experience in excel, data entry and ...
Comments / 0