Keene, NH

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Keene require no experience

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 8 days ago

(Keene, NH) These companies are hiring Keene residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtC5bH00

1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Wilton, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBO6 Nashua, NH (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBO6 - Nashua - 10 State Street, Nashua, NH ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Machine Operator

🏛️ Vicor Corporation

📍 Charlestown, NH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vicor Modular Solutions for Your Power System Charlestown, NH Location Now Hiring!! Machine Operators 1st And 2nd Shift Available No Experience necessary $17.00/HR + Shift differential as applicable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lube Technician - Entry Level

🏛️ Valvoline Instant Oil Change

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Geared for the Driven Interested in a rewarding career with great pay, outstanding benefits and the opportunity to grow? Henley Enterprises Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Brattleboro, VT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Commercial Building and Material Company

📍 Fitzwilliam, NH

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an experience Bilingual Administrative Assistant to support multi-departments. Ideal candidate must be excellent with numbers, have solid hands on experience in excel, data entry and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Keene Times

Keene Times

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

