Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(David City, NE) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Columbus, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Columbus, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Insurance Advisor - Remote

🏛️ Futurity First Insurance Group

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us Futurity First Insurance Group (FFIG) is a nationwide insurance distribution organization that has a diverse and powerful combination of programs to support its insurance and financial ...

4. Reviewer/Tasker - Lincoln, NE

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Lincoln - Lincoln, NE Remote Type N/A Position Type Undisclosed Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

5. Knowledge Program Manager

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Lincoln, NE

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Knowledge Program Manager Job Description: The ideal location for this role is Denver but there is a possibility to be remote in the US for the right candidate! The KCS Program Manager will ...