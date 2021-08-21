Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Bowling Green, KY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Bowling Green are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE --JM
🏛️ ICA Claims
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
* Part time and full time hours available · Great pay! · Flexible schedule. · Minimal travel. · Must be 18 or older. We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive and dependable individuals
2. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed
🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Inventory Associate, Part Time (Bowling Green, KY) -
🏛️ RGIS
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Zone Starting Wage - $12.00/hr We offer Instant Pay! Turn every shift into payday. Work with us and you'll have the option of working today and getting paid tomorrow, for free! $300 Sign on bonus
5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Orlinda, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
8. Physician / Surgery - General / Kentucky / Permanent / Geriatrician Job
🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...
9. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - BowlingGreen, KY
🏛️ Research Triangle Institute Inc
📍 Bowling Green, KY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-time work paying $14.00 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $18.54 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...
10. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Orlinda, TN
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
Comments / 0