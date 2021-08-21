Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tallahassee.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tallahassee:

1. Life Insurance Sales / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $4464 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $4,464 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

4. Market Area Manager- Sales

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of Fortune Magazines Top 100 Best Companies to Work For . We are searching for a focus-driven Market Area Manager to join our sales team and our growing national company. The Market Area ...

5. General Manager

🏛️ BurgerFi - Tallahassee

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The General Manager will be responsible for running the restaurant--leadingtop-level leaders, taking ownership over all financials, encouraging andcoaching the team, and thinking for the growth of ...

6. Information Professional - Community Development/Outreach

🏛️ Leon County BOCC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $55,464 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary $35,568.00 - $55,464.00 Annually Location Main Library - 200 West Park Ave. Tallahassee, FL Job Type Senior Management Full Time Department Office of Library Services Job Number 099-21 Closing ...

7. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark currently has a direct hire opportunity for a Fortune 100 company in Tallahassee! Customer Service Associate The right candidate will help to nurture profitable program entity relationships ...

8. Accounts Payable Specialist

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is now recruiting for an Accounts Payable Specialist to work in Tallahassee, Florida! WHY CHOOSE MANPOWER AND WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU! * Weekly paycheck * $15.00 per hour to start * Temp to ...

9. Retail Stocker

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you an upbeat and positive individual looking to find work in a fun and dynamic environment? Do you enjoy talking to customers and helping to meet business goals? PeopleReady is looking for ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles