Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dumas, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Dumas

Posted by 
Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 8 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dumas companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dumas:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYtBzT900

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Dalhart, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2325 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Cactus, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Staff Home Health RN - Dumas, TX up to $35/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Dumas, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $35/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Apprentice Plumbers (Per Diem & Hotel)($20-$28/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Plumbing Top Helpers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1320/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $1,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Document Control Specialist

🏛️ Taylor Technical Services, Inc.

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Document Control Technician/Specialist Must have the following skills: * SAP * Microsoft Access/Full Microsoft Suite * Scanning documents * Electronic and manual filing * Able to multi task different ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Amarillo, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Amarillo, TX! We Offer: * Average $75,000 Annually! * Local: Home Every Day, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral Bonus

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dumas, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $96,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Dumas, TX! We Offer: * Earn Up to $96,000 Yearly * Local: Home Every Day/Night, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Dumas Times

Dumas Times

Dumas, TX
29
Followers
172
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumas, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Allied#C R England Cactus#Home Health Rn Dumas#Staff Home Health#Apprentice Plumbers#Referral Bonus Ccs#Registered Nurses#Control Specialist#Taylor Technical Services#Sap#Microsoft Access#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Some 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy