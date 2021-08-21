Hiring Now: These roles are open in Dumas

(DUMAS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Dumas companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dumas:

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2325.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $2,325 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Dalhart, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $2325 ...

2. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Cactus, TX

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

3. Staff Home Health RN - Dumas, TX up to $35/wk

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vivian is looking for Staff Home Health RNs for permanent roles at top tier hospital systems in Dumas, TX and surrounding areas. Paying up to $35/hour, At Vivian, we ensure your next step is a step ...

4. Apprentice Plumbers (Per Diem & Hotel)($20-$28/HR)

🏛️ CCS Construction Staffing

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus - Plumbing Top Helpers - $50 First Day Referral Bonus CCS is now offering a $50 show up referral bonus for the first day of work. You refer us a friend, they show up to work you ...

5. Traveling Registered Nurse - 13 Week Contracts ($1320/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Dalhart, TX

💰 $1,320 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting travel positions are open for Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. Enjoy a supportive, ambitious ...

6. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

7. Document Control Specialist

🏛️ Taylor Technical Services, Inc.

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Document Control Technician/Specialist Must have the following skills: * SAP * Microsoft Access/Full Microsoft Suite * Scanning documents * Electronic and manual filing * Able to multi task different ...

8. CDL Local Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Yr + $2k Sign-On

🏛️ JBS Carriers - Cactus Cattle

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Experienced Local Drivers for Cactus Cattle Haul Fleet Home Daily - Average $57,000 Annually + $2,000 Sign-On Your Home for a Better Future. Drive how you want with pay and benefits no one can ...

9. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Amarillo, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Amarillo, TX! We Offer: * Average $75,000 Annually! * Local: Home Every Day, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral Bonus

10. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dumas, TX - New Pay

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Dumas, TX

💰 $96,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Company Drivers for our terminal in Dumas, TX! We Offer: * Earn Up to $96,000 Yearly * Local: Home Every Day/Night, Regional: Home Every Few Days * $1,000 Referral ...