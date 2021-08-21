Cancel
Perry, NY

Get hired! Job openings in and around Perry

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 8 days ago

(PERRY, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Perry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Perry:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYtBxhh00

1. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Home Daily + Average $1,250-$1,840/Week

🏛️ Trans-SBQ - Local Flatbed Drivers

📍 Perry, NY

💰 $1,840 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers! Home Daily - $1,250 - $1,840 Weekly Avg - Excellent Benefits We at Trans-SBQ strive for balance and excellence in all that we do. A strong and healthy work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Batavia, NY

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Batavia, NY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Excellent Per Diem and Full Time CRNA Opportunities in Buffalo, NY!

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Wales Center, NY

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a per diem CRNA position? There is an awesome opportunity waiting for you in Buffalo, NY! Our client is seeking per diem and also full time CRNAs to join their team as locums ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Automotive Technician - Bob Johnson Auto Group

🏛️ Bob Johnson Auto Group

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BOB JOHNSON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (FORMERLY DORSCHEL AUTOMOTIVE GROUP) NOW HIRING EXPERIENCED AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS * TOYOTA * LEXUS * VOLKSWAGEN * NISSAN * INFINITI * KIA * MASERATI * ALFA-ROMEO * MINI

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Earn $19 - $34/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Cowlesville, NY

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $19 - $34 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Buyer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Le Roy, NY

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Ben Joseph Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $55,000 - $65,000 per year A bit about us: Supplier of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Start at $25.25/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician North Chili, NY

📍 Leicester, NY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Start at $25.25/hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality, and cost ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Team Member - Henrietta, NY

🏛️ Oregon Freeze Dry

📍 West Henrietta, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to make over $740 per week? Join Oregon Freeze Dry, an essential employer in today's COVID environment. 2020 was the biggest year in sales since 1965! NIGHT SHIFT Team Member vacancies exist at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Shipping Receiving Associate

🏛️ Innovative Recruiting Solutions, Inc

📍 Rochester, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping/Receiving / Inventory Clerk A Shift, 6 week temporary assignment with an Advanced Manufacturing Company in Rochester. Shipping/Receiving and Inventory Clerk is a day shift Monday thru Friday

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Cook

🏛️ Tully's Good Times Restaurants

📍 Batavia, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come be part of our growing Tullys Family!! Since 1991, Tullys Good Times has been a family owned, locally operated business with locations across Central, Western, and Southern New York. Our dining ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

