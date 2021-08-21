Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hosford

(HOSFORD, FL) Companies in Hosford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hosford:

1. Life Insurance Sales / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $4464 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $4,464 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Quincy, FL

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

4. Sales - Sales Consultant - Award Winning Team

🏛️ The Mathews Agency

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking High Caliber-High Character Sales Consultants + Sales Representatives, who can primarily work remotely, to join our team! Our consultants resolve customer questions and offer solutions ...

5. Market Area Manager- Sales

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of Fortune Magazines Top 100 Best Companies to Work For . We are searching for a focus-driven Market Area Manager to join our sales team and our growing national company. The Market Area ...

6. General Manager

🏛️ BurgerFi - Tallahassee

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The General Manager will be responsible for running the restaurant--leadingtop-level leaders, taking ownership over all financials, encouraging andcoaching the team, and thinking for the growth of ...

7. Information Professional - Community Development/Outreach

🏛️ Leon County BOCC

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $55,464 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary $35,568.00 - $55,464.00 Annually Location Main Library - 200 West Park Ave. Tallahassee, FL Job Type Senior Management Full Time Department Office of Library Services Job Number 099-21 Closing ...

8. Driver with Sprinter / Cargo / Transit / Minivan / SUV /SM Box Truck

🏛️ Courier Express

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Courier Express is seeking independent contractor driver, couriers with CARGO VANS and SPRINTERS VANS, TRANSIT VANS, LARGE SUV, MINI VANS for daytime, Mon-Fri last mile distribution delivery routes ...

9. Physician / Emergency Medicine / Florida / Locum Tenens / Emergency Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Blountstown, FL

💰 $175 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Emergency Medicine Physician StartDate: 10/01/2021Available Shifts: Day 12;24 Pay Rate: $163.00 - 175.00 **DO NOT POST TO WEB**A critical access hospital in Blountstown, Florida has a ...

10. Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Tallahassee, FL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark currently has a direct hire opportunity for a Fortune 100 company in Tallahassee! Customer Service Associate The right candidate will help to nurture profitable program entity relationships ...