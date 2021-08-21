Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Port Huron

Posted by 
Port Huron Bulletin
Port Huron Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Port Huron, MI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Port Huron-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYtBu3W00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Marine City, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

3. Xpress Delivery Driver

🏛️ Hart Medical Equipment

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hart Xpress Part-Time Delivery Driver (Gig-Economy Driver) Love to drive and make a difference? Do you want to pay it forward while getting paid? Enjoy helping others? GET PAID to help patients ...

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. Retail Sales-Samsung Electronics

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 New Baltimore, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate* for Samsung Electronics America (SEA)! We are 2020 Companies, an outsourced sales and marketing company. Our clients are the most well-known brands in ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Port Huron, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

