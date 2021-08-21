These North San Juan companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(North San Juan, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in North San Juan? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSR2 Roseville, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR2 - Roseville - 7601 Foothills ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

3. Solar Customer Support - Sales

🏛️ Ohm Solar Solutions

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking experienced associates and consultants to join our team of trainees who have gone on to success in their careers. Our program allows you to enjoy a high-earning potential while working ...

4. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

5. Janitor

🏛️ Mr. Clean Maintenance Systems

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Night-Shifts cleaning local supermarkets. Purpose: Clean and maintain floors and common areas for customers. Responsibilities: Trainee * Detailed sweep of the floor to remove stickers, chewing gum ...

6. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Monte Vista, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Alta, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

10. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Nevada City, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...