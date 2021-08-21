Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North San Juan, CA

These North San Juan companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 7 days ago

(North San Juan, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in North San Juan? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtBtAn00

1. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Auburn, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DSR2 Roseville, CA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSR2 - Roseville - 7601 Foothills ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Solar Customer Support - Sales

🏛️ Ohm Solar Solutions

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking experienced associates and consultants to join our team of trainees who have gone on to success in their careers. Our program allows you to enjoy a high-earning potential while working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Janitor

🏛️ Mr. Clean Maintenance Systems

📍 Yuba City, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Night-Shifts cleaning local supermarkets. Purpose: Clean and maintain floors and common areas for customers. Responsibilities: Trainee * Detailed sweep of the floor to remove stickers, chewing gum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Delivery Driver - Home Daily - Start at $30/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Francisco, CA

📍 Monte Vista, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Earn $30/hour + Overtime - Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Grass Valley, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Oroville, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Alta, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Nevada City, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
18
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
North San Juan, CA
City
Oroville, CA
City
Auburn, CA
City
Roseville, CA
City
Nevada City, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Supermarkets#Cdl#Otr#Cpm#Drivers Avg#Telesales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy