Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Salinas.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Salinas:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $6,200 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $6,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sharp Nursing Medical Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Salinas, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

3. County Safety Officer

🏛️ County of Santa Cruz

📍 Santa Cruz, CA

💰 $13,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The County offers great benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, paid holidays, and CalPERS retirement. The County of Santa Cruz is a great place to work! The County of ...

4. Regional Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position

Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available.

Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Pedro Gonzalez-District Office

📍 Watsonville, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our district is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great sales opportunity. Great earnings with future long term career advancement available. As an ...

6. Social, Behavioral & Global Studies - Administrative Support Coordinator

🏛️ California State University, Monterey Bay

📍 Seaside, CA

💰 $5,639 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job no: 503184 Work type: Staff Location: Monterey Bay Categories: Unit 7 - CSUEU - Clerical and Administrative Support Services, Administrative, Probationary, Full Time Anticipated Hiring Salary

7. Armed Security Officer

🏛️ ASSET Private Security Inc.

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an ARMED Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to staff and patrons. We ...

8. Warehouse Associate / GREAT PAY & HIRING INITIATIVE $1,000.00

🏛️ McCormick & Company Incorporated

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Distribution Technician - SIGN ON INITIATIVE $1,000.00 McCormick & Company, Incorporated, a global leader in flavor, is seeking a 3rd Shift Distribution Technician (Forklift Operators) reporting to a ...

9. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4536 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Santa Cruz, CA

💰 $4,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3397 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Salinas, CA

💰 $3,397 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Standard Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Salinas, CA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3397 / Week ...