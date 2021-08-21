Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Start tomorrow? Brenham companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 7 days ago

(Brenham, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Brenham are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYtBmEw00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES+ Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ US AutoLogistics

📍 Brenham, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional truck driving men and women like you need a CDL-A car hauling opportunity that allows you to live well and drive well for the life of your career. That's where US AutoLogistics comes in

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Driver: Delivery, $21 hr.

🏛️ F|Staff

📍 Sealy, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE START! Home Daily | CDL-A Drivers Needed in Houston Area $21/hr starting pay! Get fast information on all our trucking job openings. (866) 953-7849 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Yard Spotter

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Waller, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work for the Premier Driver Staffing Company! Staffmark Drivers We have an immediate opening for a CDL A Yard Spotter Drivers are making $1400 per week 2nd shift 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Full-time Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
107
Followers
369
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brenham, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Autologistics Brenham#Us Autologistics#Home Daily#Lrb 866 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy