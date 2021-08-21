Cancel
Lebanon, PA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Lebanon

Lebanon Daily
Lebanon Daily
 8 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lebanon.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lebanon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bYtBgwa00

1. Medical Device Sales Specialist

🏛️ Culver Careers

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For more than 100 years, my client, a GLOBAL LEADER in the industry, has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping detect, prevent, and treat disease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Ephrata, PA

💰 $108 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Department Administrative Liaison (Administrative Officer 1)

🏛️ Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $68,695 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Department Administrative Liaison (Administrative Officer 1) Print ( Apply Department Administrative Liaison (Administrative Officer 1) Salary $45,184.00 - $68,695.00 Annually Location Dauphin County ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant General Manager -Colonial Commons

🏛️ Noodles And Company

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $62,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for someone exceptional to run our restaurant; a dynamic leader who is passionate about making a difference for our guests, and our team members, every single day. Are you a tenacious ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PROPERTY MANAGER

🏛️ Property Management Inc

📍 Reading, PA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMI, an employee-owned company, is seeking a Property Manager to add to our growing team for a 90-unit mid-rise downtown property in Reading! The position has flexible hours Monday through Friday, 30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Ono, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 296785BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Lancaster, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. $2000 Bonus - Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lebanon, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DPH7 Elizabethtown, PA (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DPH7 - Elizabethtown - 10 Industrial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Mobile System Operator

🏛️ Bear Staffing

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Medical, Dental, Vision benefits following probation period * Work Independently in a mobile setting * Great Training Program to build your Technical Skills! Shifts: Full-Time Shifts must be flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Lebanon, PA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

