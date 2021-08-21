Cancel
Blanco, TX

These jobs are hiring in Blanco — and they let you set your own schedule

Blanco Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Blanco, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Blanco-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtBeB800

1. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job

🏛️ Shipt

📍 Spring Branch, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a driver with Shipt, you are a bearer of good things - from groceries, to gadgets, to home decor. You simply drive up to stores, pop your trunk to pick up orders, then deliver to your customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Dripping Springs, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Brand Ambassador Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 Spring Branch, TX

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Spring Branch, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Spring Branch, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

