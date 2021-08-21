Cancel
NFL

Panthers' Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

By Johnny Recks
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

