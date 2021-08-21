Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Shawano, WI) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Sales Development Rep - Full time - Remote

🏛️ DemandZEN

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DemandZEN, voted Best Places to Work 2020 by Inc., is growing and we are looking for our next Sales Development Representative to add to our calling team. This is a full time position and is 100 ...

2. **Needed-Outside Sales Representative** Insurance-Work from Home

🏛️ Boatman Agency

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Outside Sales Representative to join our team! This is an In-Home (Remote/Virtual) Insurance Broker position. We have a streamlined lead generation system, so there is no cold ...

3. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

4. Sales Representative (Remote)

🏛️ Stauer

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Write your own success story - Imagine having unlimited earning potential, it's within reach. Your clients will look forward to hearing from you because you help them celebrate the special people and ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Howard, WI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Howard, WI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · In our ...

8. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

9. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

10. Road Mechanic

🏛️ Herc-U-Lift, Inc.

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Herc-U-Lift, Inc. is seeking a Remote Road Mechanic to join our service team in efforts to service customers in the Green Bay, WI area. This is a fast-paced position that needs an experienced, take ...