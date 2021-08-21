Hiring Now: These roles are open in Soda Springs

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Soda Springs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Soda Springs:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Alta, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Travel RN - OR - Up to $3672/week

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Verdi, NV

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple OR positions in the Reno, Nevada area. Up to $3,672/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty : OR * Minimum Years of ...

3. Electrical Engineer I/II

🏛️ Truckee Donner Public Utilities District

📍 Truckee, CA

💰 $162,592 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Truckee Donner Public Utility District is a customer-owned electric and water utility, governed by locally elected Board of Directors, located in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains 15 ...

4. Result Driven Sales Representative

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you consider yourself to be an ASSERTIVE SELF-STARTING INDIVIDUAL ? Do you enjoy throwing ideas against the wall until one of them works to reach your end goal? DaBella is eager to hire CONFIDENT ...

5. Administrative Technician

🏛️ The Tahoe City Public Utility District

📍 Tahoe City, CA

💰 $6,959 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Tahoe City Public Utility District wishes our upcoming retiree all the best in their next chapter! Now begins the search for their replacement. TCPUD has an exciting full-time career opportunity ...

6. Accounting Assistant II

🏛️ The Tahoe City Public Utility District

📍 Tahoe City, CA

💰 $6,238 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Tahoe City Public Utility District wishes our upcoming retiree all the best in their next chapter! Now begins the search for their replacement. TCPUD has an exciting full-time career opportunity ...

7. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Earn $23-$31/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento Diesel Technician

📍 Foresthill, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians! Earn $23 - $31/Hour (Depending on Experience) + $3,000 Sign-On Great Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

8. Earn $15 - $31/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Floriston, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $31 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

9. Finish Carpenter

🏛️ River City Plumbing

📍 Truckee, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for talented individual to complete Finish work following after Plumbing projects. Pay based on experience and skill set. Projects could include carpentry, drywall, paint, flooring, tile, and ...

10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Incline Village, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about