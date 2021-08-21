Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, CA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 8 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Soda Springs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Soda Springs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYtBbWx00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Alta, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel RN - OR - Up to $3672/week

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Verdi, NV

💰 $3,672 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple OR positions in the Reno, Nevada area. Up to $3,672/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty : OR * Minimum Years of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Electrical Engineer I/II

🏛️ Truckee Donner Public Utilities District

📍 Truckee, CA

💰 $162,592 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Truckee Donner Public Utility District is a customer-owned electric and water utility, governed by locally elected Board of Directors, located in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains 15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Result Driven Sales Representative

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you consider yourself to be an ASSERTIVE SELF-STARTING INDIVIDUAL ? Do you enjoy throwing ideas against the wall until one of them works to reach your end goal? DaBella is eager to hire CONFIDENT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Technician

🏛️ The Tahoe City Public Utility District

📍 Tahoe City, CA

💰 $6,959 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Tahoe City Public Utility District wishes our upcoming retiree all the best in their next chapter! Now begins the search for their replacement. TCPUD has an exciting full-time career opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Accounting Assistant II

🏛️ The Tahoe City Public Utility District

📍 Tahoe City, CA

💰 $6,238 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Tahoe City Public Utility District wishes our upcoming retiree all the best in their next chapter! Now begins the search for their replacement. TCPUD has an exciting full-time career opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Earn $23-$31/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - Sacramento Diesel Technician

📍 Foresthill, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians! Earn $23 - $31/Hour (Depending on Experience) + $3,000 Sign-On Great Benefits We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Earn $15 - $31/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Floriston, CA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $31 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Finish Carpenter

🏛️ River City Plumbing

📍 Truckee, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for talented individual to complete Finish work following after Plumbing projects. Pay based on experience and skill set. Projects could include carpentry, drywall, paint, flooring, tile, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Incline Village, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
4
Followers
210
Post
454
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Soda Springs, CA
City
Tahoe City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Board Of Directors#Cdl#Tcpud#Amazon Flex#Ga Incline Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

Watch Live: March on for Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.

Some 58 years after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech at the first March on Washington, his son, Martin Luther King III, and other activists and advocates will participate in the March on for Voting Rights in the nation's capital on Saturday. The subsequent rally in D.C. and other cities across the U.S. will call on the federal government to protect and expand voting rights.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy