Hiring now! Jobs in Kershaw with an immediate start

(Kershaw, SC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Kershaw-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Lancaster, SC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

2. FedEx Ground P&D Drivers-Home Daily (F14)

🏛️ Impact Solutions, Inc.

📍 Elgin, SC

💰 $150 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FedEx Ground Contractor offering driving positions immediately! OUR DRIVERS ENJOY: * $250 sign on bonus after 90 days with no call outs, Complaints, Accidents or other major disciplinary actions

3. Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Drivers Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive! Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openings for LTL Class ...

4. Batcher

🏛️ Action Labor

📍 Monroe, NC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Truss Builder Pays: $14/hour and up based on experience! Immediate Hire ( Monroe & Harrisburg area ) Knowledge of Carpentry, framing, reading a tape measure and swimming a hammer. Will ...