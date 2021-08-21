Hiring now! Jobs in Kershaw with an immediate start
(Kershaw, SC) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Kershaw-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Customer Service Representative
🏛️ California Home Pros
📍 Lancaster, SC
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...
2. FedEx Ground P&D Drivers-Home Daily (F14)
🏛️ Impact Solutions, Inc.
📍 Elgin, SC
💰 $150 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
FedEx Ground Contractor offering driving positions immediately! OUR DRIVERS ENJOY: * $250 sign on bonus after 90 days with no call outs, Complaints, Accidents or other major disciplinary actions
3. Class A CDL Local Drivers - Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive
🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics
📍 Monroe, NC
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Class A CDL Local Drivers Up to $5,000 Sign On Bonus Plus $170 Weekly Incentive! Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openings for LTL Class ...
4. Batcher
🏛️ Action Labor
📍 Monroe, NC
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position: Truss Builder Pays: $14/hour and up based on experience! Immediate Hire ( Monroe & Harrisburg area ) Knowledge of Carpentry, framing, reading a tape measure and swimming a hammer. Will ...
