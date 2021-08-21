Job alert: These Baker jobs are accepting applications

(BAKER, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Baker companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Customer Service / Intake Coordinator

🏛️ HB Staffing

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a customer service professional? Do you just love helping people over the phone? We have a great opportunity for you to work with a Non-Profit/Public Agency! Our client is seeking to hire 2 ...

3. Hiring Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ AmeriCorp International Group Inc

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AmeriCorp International Group has immediate openings for Una rmed Security Officers. This post is located in Montclair . * RECEIVE A $100+ SIGN-UP BONUS!!** ** We offer our security officers a bonus ...

4. Marketing Representative

🏛️ Envy Financial

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your main objective will be to get Appointments/Meetings on the books for our Financial Advisors. Our main objective here at Envy Financial is to help out as many Individuals and Families achieve ...

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. Licensed Clinician/Therapist - GMH/SATS (Remote)

🏛️ South Coast Community Services

📍 San Bernardino County, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for making a difference in the lives of at-risk youth? If so, we would love to have you as part of the SCCS team with either or SATS or GMH Programs! For more than 30 years ...

7. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Excellent Pay + Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling - Las Vegas, NV

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is Hiring Local Delivery Drivers Excellent Pay and Benefits Local Routes + Get Home Daily At Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB), we are strongly committed to growing and ...

8. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

9. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Baker, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...