A job on your schedule? These Fairfield positions offer flexible hours

(Fairfield, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fairfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician1 Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

3. Retail Stocking Associate $14.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Richland, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

4. Food Service Worker & Cashiers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Fairfield, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

DAY-TIME EMPLOYEES & LATE-NIGHT CREWS! Can be part-time or full-time! Competitive Pay$$ with room for growth! NEED SHIFTS FROM MORNING TO WORK THROUGH LUNCH, 2PM-10PM, AND LATE-NIGHT CLOSING CREWS ...