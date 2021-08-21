Cancel
Fieldton, TX

Start tomorrow? Fieldton companies hiring immediately

Fieldton Times
Fieldton Times
 8 days ago

(Fieldton, TX) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Fieldton companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

📍 Anton, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Staff Attorney - Plainview

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - (Full-Time Position) CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Plainview, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Littlefield, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Fellow - Attorney - Rural

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Fellowship - Attorney - Rural CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas (LANWT) seeks a dynamic, self-starting individual ...

Fieldton Times

Fieldton Times

With Fieldton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

