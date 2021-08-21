Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 8 days ago

(Lake Charles, LA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lake Charles-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYtBTQ100

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Lake Charles Office Clerk- Part Time

🏛️ Home Furniture Company

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Home Furniture Company Part Time Office Clerk Open 9 am-6 pm Monday-Saturday Exact shift schedule TBD, 25-32 hours/week Cashier/financing/telephone/filing/customer service Other requirements: Great ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Insurance Agent - Starting Comp at 95%

🏛️ C&R Insurance Agency

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

DO YOU. . . * Have an outgoing personality? * Enjoy helping people? * Have excellent communication skills? * Need a flexible schedule? * Want to earn a part-time income on average of $2,500 and UP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. School Bus Driver***A&S Transportation***Lake Charles, LA- $16.00-$18.00

🏛️ A&S Transportation Incorporated

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Join Our Team of School Bus Hero's! Are you seeking a challenging and rewarding part time career? Why not consider driving a school bus for charter schools? Flexible Schedule, Great Teamwork, Fun ...

Click Here to Apply Now

