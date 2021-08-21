Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Lake Charles, LA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Lake Charles-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Lake Charles Office Clerk- Part Time
🏛️ Home Furniture Company
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $9 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Home Furniture Company Part Time Office Clerk Open 9 am-6 pm Monday-Saturday Exact shift schedule TBD, 25-32 hours/week Cashier/financing/telephone/filing/customer service Other requirements: Great ...
3. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
4. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance
🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...
5. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home
🏛️ The Vibbert Agency
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $115,693 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...
6. Entry Level Insurance Agent - Starting Comp at 95%
🏛️ C&R Insurance Agency
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $5,000 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
DO YOU. . . * Have an outgoing personality? * Enjoy helping people? * Have excellent communication skills? * Need a flexible schedule? * Want to earn a part-time income on average of $2,500 and UP ...
7. School Bus Driver***A&S Transportation***Lake Charles, LA- $16.00-$18.00
🏛️ A&S Transportation Incorporated
📍 Lake Charles, LA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Join Our Team of School Bus Hero's! Are you seeking a challenging and rewarding part time career? Why not consider driving a school bus for charter schools? Flexible Schedule, Great Teamwork, Fun ...
