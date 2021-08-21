Cancel
Hallock, MN

Job alert: These Hallock jobs are accepting applications

Hallock Bulletin
 8 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hallock.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hallock:


1. Security Guard - Nights

🏛️ GardaWorld Security Services U.S.

📍 Drayton, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description JOB SNAPSHOT - Now Hiring Job Title: Security Officer - Weekends Location: Drayton Environment: Industrial Hourly Pay Rate: $15.00 / Hour General Job Functions: Customer service, foot ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Optometrist (OD), Valley Vision Clinic, Comp to $170k, Hallock MN

🏛️ Comp Resource Group - Optical

📍 Hallock, MN

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comp Resource Group (CRG) has been retained by Valley Vision Clinic (VVC) to help identify, interview and hire a primary care staff optometrist for our Hallock, MN optometry office. The clinic is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Family Medicine

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Hallock, MN

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * $250,000 base salary for part-time work * 10 - 14 days a month * $12,000 Annual Travel stipend if traveling in monthly from out of state * $265,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Custodian Janitor

🏛️ IT Company

📍 Pembina, ND

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Custodian Janitor to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment. Responsibilities: MAJOR JOB ACTIVITIES: * Cleans hard floor using ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Boiler Operator-$2000 Signing Bonus in addition to $1000 Hiring Bonus!

🏛️ Sprung Services, Inc.

📍 Hallock, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minnesota Licensed 2nd or 1st Class B Boiler Operator position Responsibilities include: * Safely operate and adjust high pressure gas boilers in the steam generating plant. * Observing boiler plant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Lancaster, MN

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Drayton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Drayton, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

