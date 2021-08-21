Work remotely in Pittsburgh — these positions are open now

(Pittsburgh, PA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

2. Operational Specialist

🏛️ Modis

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: - Operations Specialist Location: - Pittsburgh, PA 15258 - Remote start -> Onsite September Duration: - 6 months Temp to perm Pay Rate - $17.31/hr on W2 Position is with a fortune 500, global ...

3. Senior Channel Account Manager, GFI Software (Remote) - $150,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, GFI Software. Have you got what it takes

4. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

5. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal (formerly TargetCW)

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our client is an ...

6. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

7. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $18 per hour and grow up to $28 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

8. Experienced B2B Appointment Setter/Telemarketer

🏛️ Terraboost Media

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terraboost Media is looking for an experienced Appointment Setter with B2B or advertising sales experience to work remotely. Must live in one of the following states: CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN ...

9. Sales Representative/Lead Driven Sales/Remote Work - Pittsburgh

🏛️ Oak Grove Financial

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"We have a great company culture that encourages a work life balance and offers promotion and management opportunities" * We are diligently seeking a sales representative that is an honest, upbeat and ...

10. Inside Sales Representative

🏛️ Gilson Engineering

📍 Pittsburgh, PA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*This position has the potential to be remote after sufficient training but will require the employee to be in the Pittsburgh office until that time. Gilson Engineering Sales, Inc. established over 50 ...