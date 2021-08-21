Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southern Westchester and Southwest Suffolk. * Through Monday evening. * A widespread rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is possible for the Lower Hudson Valley and portions of southern Connecticut, 3 to 6 inches is forecast elsewhere in association with Henri. Localized higher amounts will be possible through Monday evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
State
Connecticut State
County
Union County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Manhattan#Extreme Weather#Eastern Bergen#Eastern Passaic#Eastern Union#16 45 00#Hudson Flood Watch#The Flood Watch#Southern New London#Western Passaic#Western Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy