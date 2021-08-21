Cancel
Davenport, IA

A job on your schedule? These Davenport positions offer flexible hours

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 7 days ago

(Davenport, IA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Davenport are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Rock Island, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Service Specialist - Moline - Part Time

🏛️ Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin

📍 Moline, IL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a great place to work? Are you seeking a retail position that will leave you going home feeling fulfilled each and every day? Enjoy setting goals and working in a team environment

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - RockIsland/Macomb, IL

🏛️ Research Triangle Institute Inc

📍 Rock Island, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $15.92 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $20.46 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Davenport, IA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

