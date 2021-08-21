Cancel
Morganton, GA

These Morganton companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Morganton Digest
 7 days ago

(Morganton, GA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Morganton? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Helen, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Blairsville, GA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. CAD Operator

🏛️ Selectek

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently working with a client that is looking to hire an entry-level or junior CAD operator that is interested in starting a career with an established and growing firm. This position will ...

5. Field Install & Service Tech ($17.50 p/Hr.) - Entry Level

🏛️ Windstream Communications

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advance network communications and technology solutions for consumers, small businesses, enterprise organizations and carrier partners across the U

6. Cad Operator/Drafter

🏛️ Selectek

📍 Dahlonega, GA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client in Dahlonega, GA has an exciting opportunity for an entry/junior level drafter looking to start their career with an established and growing company. The drafter will work directly with ...

