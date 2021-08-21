Get hired! Job openings in and around Wolf Point

(WOLF POINT, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wolf Point companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wolf Point:

1. TV Installer/Technician

🏛️ DISH

📍 Frazer, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

2. Merchandise Stocking Pro - Frazer, PA

🏛️ Woodgrain

📍 Frazer, MT

💰 $33,800 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Woodgrain Millwork is proud to be a family owned and operated manufacturer with over 60 years of product innovation, quality service and business growth. Our strategy of vertical integration allows ...

3. Family Practice Physician

🏛️ Curative

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice With Obstetrics - Montana Flexible 4 Day Work Week Guaranteed Direct Student Loan Repayment Do you long to live in an area with a true sense of community and no congestion? This is a ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,589 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,589 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

6. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Wolf Point)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Electrician

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Poplar, MT

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is now seeking Licensed Journeyman Electricians in Poplar, MT for long-term work! The pay rate is $34/hour plus $70 per day per diem available. This is full-time work and is ...

8. MT - LPN - LTC - Nights - HOUSING PROVIDED ONSITE- $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faith Lutheran Home is a 60 bed LTC facility located in Wolf Point, MT. We are looking for an LPN to work 12hr night shifts. Housing is provided onsite in efficiency apartments. There are flights ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,512 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

10. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...