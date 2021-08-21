Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Battle Mountain

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Battle Mountain companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Battle Mountain:

1. CDL-A LOCAL TANKER TRUCK DRIVER - $1,500 MINIMUM WEEKLY PAY!

🏛️ TransWood

📍 Valmy, NV

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A LOCAL TANKER TRUCK DRIVER JOBS CDL-A truck local tanker truck drivers enjoy consistent freight with frequent home time! $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay; Average $78,000 Yearly! $5,000 Referral Bonus ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00-$14.50 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time and part-time job ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Battle Mountain)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

8. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

9. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

10. Home Daily CDL-A Driver Jobs - Make 85K Annually - Home Every Day

🏛️ Barney Trucking

📍 Crescent Valley, NV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Experienced Drivers in Elko, NV Enjoy driving a fully loaded, brand new truck -Trucks are traded out every 18 months! Drive for Barney Trucking - Family Owned - Award Winning - Driver ...