Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Mountain, NV

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Battle Mountain

Posted by 
Battle Mountain News Alert
Battle Mountain News Alert
 8 days ago

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Battle Mountain companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Battle Mountain:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYtBBmB00

1. CDL-A LOCAL TANKER TRUCK DRIVER - $1,500 MINIMUM WEEKLY PAY!

🏛️ TransWood

📍 Valmy, NV

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A LOCAL TANKER TRUCK DRIVER JOBS CDL-A truck local tanker truck drivers enjoy consistent freight with frequent home time! $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay; Average $78,000 Yearly! $5,000 Referral Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00-$14.50 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Full-time and part-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Battle Mountain)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire immediately and no industry experience is required. We fully train our employees. We pay every week and we also provide benefits. A few of the key traits that that generally ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers-Earn up to $2,400 weekly

🏛️ Fuentes & Sons Transportation

📍 Battle Mountain, NV

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING CDL FLATBED DRIVERS Earn up to $2,400 weekly | Home most weekends Call Us Today (844) 336-2038 Benefits: * Earn up to $2,400 weekly * 34-hour reset at home most weekends * $2,000 sign-on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Home Daily CDL-A Driver Jobs - Make 85K Annually - Home Every Day

🏛️ Barney Trucking

📍 Crescent Valley, NV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Experienced Drivers in Elko, NV Enjoy driving a fully loaded, brand new truck -Trucks are traded out every 18 months! Drive for Barney Trucking - Family Owned - Award Winning - Driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain, NV
10
Followers
174
Post
658
Views
ABOUT

With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Mountain, NV
City
Elko, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Transwood Valmy#Ga Battle Mountain#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service#Maverik Battle Mountain#Otr#Roehl Transport#Fuentes Sons#Home Daily Cdl#Nv Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
EconomyAntelope Valley Press

An example of how not to create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Krugman: Ending unemployment checks didn't create jobs

Last Friday, as the clock ticked toward 10 a.m., many labor economists were poised at their keyboards like runners about to do a 100-yard sprint. You see, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was scheduled to release its latest monthly report on state employment and unemployment, and everyone wanted to crunch the numbers and learn what they showed.
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
Economythebossmagazine.com

Cutting Unemployment Insurance Cost State Economies

Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the Labor Day expiration of federal pandemic assistance did have a larger percentage of people... Job gains more than offset by decrease in consumer spending. States that reduced unemployment insurance ahead of the...
Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will COVID unemployment benefits get extended? States that ended them early saw economic fallout

Did ending coronavirus pandemic unemployment programs early help states reduce unemployment? That was the hope, but a new report shows that the results were mixed. Just 12.5% of workers who lost some or all of their jobless benefits in the 19 states that ended unemployment programs in June found new work by August 6, according to research by economists. Around 24% of the workers who were unemployed in April found jobs by July in states that opted out of the programs- while 21.5% found jobs in states that kept the unemployment benefits in tact.
newstalkflorida.com

Jobless Claims Climb With Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Set To Expire

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 353,000 last week as the economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics figure released Thursday presents a slight increase in the number of new jobless claims compared to the week ending Aug. 14, when 349,000 new jobless claims were reported. The Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 figure was revised from the 348,000 jobless claims initially reported last week.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

US unemployment claims rise by 4,000 to 353,000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in five weeks even though the economy and job market have been recovering briskly from the coronavirus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims edged up to 353,000 from 349,000 a week earlier....
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...
Public HealthInvestopedia

More Americans Are Stressed Over Finances Than The Pandemic

The world has changed considerably since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but financial stress remains the top source of stress for many Americans, according to a survey this month by Verywell. Close to a third of survey respondents identified finances as their biggest source of stress over the past 30 days, while only 16% chose the COVID-19 pandemic, even as case rates surged across the U.S.
Economydsnews.com

The Week Ahead: Will Unemployment Uptick Slow Forbearance Exits?

On Monday, August 30, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) releases its latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. After a huge dip in forbearance volume two weeks ago, a 14-basis point drop in volume from 3.40% to 3.26%, the total number of loans in forbearance this week decreased by just one basis point from 3.26% of servicers' portfolio volume to 3.25%.
Florida Statefox13news.com

The Villages, Florida, was fastest-growing metro area this decade, Census Bureau says

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - The majority of U.S. metro areas have grown in population over the past decade, but one Florida community beat them all. The Villages, a 55-plus master-planned community about an hour northwest of Orlando, was the fastest-growing U.S. metro area between 2010 and 2020, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Marc Perry, a senior demographer with the bureau’s population division, said The Villages’ population grew by 39% over the decade.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
Grocery & Supermaketthepennyhoarder.com

Teenagers in Big Demand for These Higher Paying Jobs

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
EconomyInc.com

The Great Resignation Is Here, and It's Real

The Great Resignation, a term first coined in 2019 by Texas A&M's Anthony Klotz to predict a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce, is here, and it's quite real. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during the months of April, May, and June 2021, a total of 11.5 million workers quit their jobs. Recent studies indicate that it's likely not over. A survey of over 30,000 workers conducted by Microsoft found that 41 percent are considering quitting; that number jumps to 54 percent when Gen-Z is considered alone. Gallup found that 48 percent of employees are actively searching for new opportunities. And Persio reported that 38 percent of those they surveyed planned to make a change in the next six months.
Healthcybersecdn.com

Top 10 tech and health jobs with the best pay and growth potential

A new analysis shows that infosec analysts, sysadmins and network architects will see the most growth over the next decade. People in health, science and tech jobs will have the best chance at finding a job and making good money in the next decade, according to a new analysis. SmartAsset crunched the numbers from a Bureau of Labor Statistics report to compile the list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy