Hiring now! Jobs in Wausau with an immediate start

(Wausau, WI) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Wausau companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. General Laborer - Stevens Point, WI

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TruGreen has immediate openings for General Laborers with same-day offers . Embrace the outdoors and start growing your career with us! Our General Laborers and Aerators enjoy a great work ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 SIGN ON BONUS (paid out $250 after 90 days, $250 after 6 months) Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Wausau area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving ...

6. Subway Restaurant Sandwich Artist

🏛️ Subway

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Subway Restaurant Sandwich Artist EXCITING HIRING BONUS Plus earn up to $13 per hour including Tips! Subway #108, located at 151010 County Rd NN Suite B in Wausau is hiring immediately! We are ...