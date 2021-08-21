Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these San Francisco companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Francisco:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Premiere Onboard - SALESTARS

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2015 our client has $10M in Series A funding and currently works with over 150 Fortune 1000 companies. Get ready to jump onto a rocket ship because this company is taking off! They are ...

3. Work from Home - Insurance Agents Free Leads $175k+ 1st Yr & Benefits

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Phone Sales Or In-Home Face-To-Face Sales - It's Your Choice! Why Us? * We Represent The #1 Provider Of Final Expense Life Insurance In The Nation Lincoln Heritage & The Funeral ...

4. Senior Sourcer

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $69 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

5. Office Operations Admin

🏛️ Maven Recruiting Group

📍 Alameda, CA

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to join a company known as an "industry disruptor?" Are you an organized, detail-oriented and motivated team-player? Do you enjoy having your hands on multiple initiatives? Do you have ...

6. Operations Coordinator (LMS)

🏛️ The World's Largest Social Network

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:HireArt is helping the world's largest social network hire an Operations Coordinator (LMS) to join its learning operations management team and perform various tasks, such as session ...

7. URGENT NEED! Assembler (Entry Level)

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Now! Please call ROSIE @ 414-312-5144 ext. 1110 and your application will be prioritized! No experience required. What's in it for you? * Pay Rate: AM shift $21/hr. ($31.50 overtime) PM shift ...

8. Support Specialist

🏛️ The Mom Project

📍 Menlo Park, CA

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Through their family of apps and services, they are building a different kind of company ...

9. Retail Construction Merchandiser - Fixture & Sign Installation (Travel Required)

🏛️ Pet Food Express

📍 Oakland, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pet Food Express is looking for a detail oriented and efficient Retail Construction Merchandiser to join our highly collaborative and fast-paced Visual Merchandising Team. Reporting to the Visual ...

10. Production & Packaging Associate

🏛️ Obour Foods

📍 San Francisco, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Obour Foods is a small, local producer of gourmet hummus and tahini, founded in San Francisco in 2017. We currently operate in 12 farmers' markets around the Bay Area but are growing ...