Yankton, SD

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Yankton

Yankton Digest
 8 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yankton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yankton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYtAxoK00

1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Yankton)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Program Assistant I

🏛️ South Dakota State University

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posting Details Logo Institution Board of Regents Working Title Program Assistant I Posting Number CSA01110P Department BOR-Enrollment Serv & Financial Aid Physical Location of Position (City ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Owner

🏛️ United Lofts LLC

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $30 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Historical building that is being restored

Click Here to Apply Now

4. office assistant

🏛️ Olson's Pest Technicians

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Draft correspondences and other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Overnight Part-Time Security Guard

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Security officer needed for Part-time position Friday and Saturday night. This is an overnight position 2100-0300 (6 hours). This position consists of the following but not limited to: security of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Volin, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Ability Building Services, Inc.

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking Direct Support Professionals to join our team! You will assist by providing services and supports to adults with Intellectual disabilities in a community based residential setting. FT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Family Practice / South Dakota / Permanent / Physician needed part time Job

🏛️ Samuel Contract Staffing LLC

📍 Vermillion, SD

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring a Physician part time 10hrs a week for a plasma center in Brookings or Vermilion SD. Salary is $100-125/ hour. Malpractice Ins is covered. Performs those duties which are necessary to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. GENERAL MANAGER- Earn $55-$95k per year! (1821)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

"Are you ready to be part of the action and key person in a successful operation? We are looking for active, motivated people in the restaurant world with pizza or equivalent experience. If you are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your 1st Year - $1000 Paid Every M

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Yankton, SD

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Vacation * Average $70,000+/yr! * Home Weekly * U.S. Xpress Company Drivers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Yankton, SD
With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

