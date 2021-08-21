Cancel
New York City, NY

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in New York

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 8 days ago

(New York, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these New York-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 Mahwah, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / New Jersey / Locum or Permanent / Shipping/Receiving - Entry Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Elmwood Park, NJ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Shipping & Receiving Clerk for a major clinical diagnostics laboratory Location: Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Job Type: Part-Time, Long-Term Contract/Temp(estimated to last through June - may go ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Drivers - Full-time and Part-Time - Amazon Freight Partner

🏛️ Amazon Freight Partner

📍 Hoboken, NJ

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Drivers for Amazon Freight Partner (Home Daily, 100% no touch loads) Compensation: Average $40,000 for part-time and $82,000 for full-time yearly take-home pay + benefits Consistent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 New York, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

New York Bulletin

New York Bulletin

New York, NY
With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

