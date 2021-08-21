Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in New York
(New York, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these New York-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!
🏛️ DialAmerica
📍 Mahwah, NJ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...
2. Physician / New Jersey / Locum or Permanent / Shipping/Receiving - Entry Job
🏛️ All Medical Personnel
📍 Elmwood Park, NJ
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Title: Shipping & Receiving Clerk for a major clinical diagnostics laboratory Location: Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Job Type: Part-Time, Long-Term Contract/Temp(estimated to last through June - may go ...
3. Class A CDL Drivers - Full-time and Part-Time - Amazon Freight Partner
🏛️ Amazon Freight Partner
📍 Hoboken, NJ
💰 $82,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Class A CDL Drivers for Amazon Freight Partner (Home Daily, 100% no touch loads) Compensation: Average $40,000 for part-time and $82,000 for full-time yearly take-home pay + benefits Consistent ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 New York, NY
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
Comments / 0